Official public notice issued to fill Commission vacancy

Due to the resignation of District 6 County Commissioner Catherine Denenberg, effective April 27, 2023, the Anderson County Board of Commissioners has authorized public notice to be given of this vacancy and the intent to fill this vacancy at the next regular session of the County Board of Commissioners on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM located in Room 312 of the Anderson County Courthouse, 100 N. Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716.

County Commission District 6 includes the following voting precincts: Robertsville, Oak Ridge City Hall and West Hills.

Qualifications: T.C.A. § 5-5-102(b) Members shall reside within the district for a period of one year and be qualified voters of the districts which they represent.

The recommended deadline to submit a request to serve and a resume is Friday, May 12, 2023, room 118 of the Courthouse, before 12:00 noon to allow Commissioners time to review documents before the Commission meeting. However, nominations to fill the vacancy will be accepted during the meeting, but prior to the official vote to fill the vacancy.

Before County Commission votes or considers any motion or resolution regarding the office to be filled, the chair shall allow registered voters of the county an opportunity to submit names to the County Commission for consideration. The names may be submitted in writing to the chair prior to the meeting or may be submitted in person at the meeting. In order for a name to be considered, a member of the County Commission must subsequently nominate the person. Members of the County Commission may also nominate a candidate or candidates to fill the office or vacancy without the name being submitted by a voter. If the person nominated is not present at the meeting, the person making the nomination shall submit a signed statement from the nominee that the nominee is willing to serve in the office if appointed. For more information, please call or contact Annette Prewitt in Room 118 of the Courthouse or 865-463-6866.