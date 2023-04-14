Oak Ridge Council calls special session for Tuesday

The Oak Ridge City Council has announced it will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday, April 19th to award contracts on a pair of projects.

The meeting was called at the request of City Manager Mark Watson to consider bids on a project to construct a waterline bypass for the city’s water plant and a second project that will see the roof replaced at the Scarboro Community Center.

The bids will not be opened for either project until Monday, April 17th and city officials say that more information on those bids will be released in advance of Tuesday’s special called session, which will be held at 6 pm in the Municipal Building Courtroom at 200 South Tulane Avenue.