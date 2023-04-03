NWS: Woman killed in Rockwood when winds tear off dugout roof

Jim Harris

A woman was killed and a child injured Saturday when high winds ripped the roof of a dugout at the Brillo Miller Sports Complex in Rockwood.

Rockwood Police estimated that the winds were at around 50 miles an hour at the time of the incident, which occurred during opening ceremonies for the new youth baseball season. The National Weather Service said late Saturday that the roof was torn off the dugout and landed on a woman and a child, both of whom were taken to area hospitals. The woman died from her injuries and no information has been released about the child’s condition.

Damage from this weekend’s high winds also occurred in the Sunbright and Deer Lodge communities in Morgan County.

Local officials believe that a small tornado touched down in that area early Saturday morning but as of the time this report was filed, the National Weather Service had not confirmed that. Damage was reported at Sunbright City Park and at Sunbright City Hall, where part of the roof sustained significant damage.

