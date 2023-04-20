NWS issues Red Flag Warning, burning not recommended

The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning, which is in effect from noon today through 8:00 tonight due to elevated fire risks brought about by current and forecasted weather conditions.

The NWS says that the region can expect to see wind gusts up to 25 miles an hour through the afternoon and evening hours, which combined with the dry conditions, low relative humidity and near-record high temperatures, can quickly cause a fire to grow out of control. Outdoor burning is not recommended on red flag days

