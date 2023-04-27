Norris Dam State Park receives donated basket stretcher

(Friends of Norris Dam State Park press release) The Friends of Norris Dam State Park made a generous donation to the park’s rescue team. The group has donated a basket stretcher that will be used to help rescue hikers who are injured or lost while hiking on the park’s trails.

Norris Dam State Park is a popular destination for hikers, with over 20 miles of trails that wind through the park’s rugged terrain. Unfortunately, accidents can happen while hiking, and hikers can become injured or lost. In these situations, the park’s rescue team is called upon to help.

The rescue team is made up of park rangers and volunteers who are specially trained in search and rescue techniques. They work tirelessly to locate and rescue hikers who are in need of assistance. However, their job is not an easy one, and they rely on specialized equipment to help them in their work.

The basket stretcher donated by the Friends of Norris Dam State Park will be a valuable addition to the rescue team’s equipment. The stretcher is designed to safely transport injured hikers over rough terrain, and will be particularly useful in the event of a serious injury that requires a more extensive rescue effort.

Submitted photo: Pictured L to R: Holly Frerichs (NDSP Park Ranger), Stephanie Wells (Friends of NDSP Board Member) and Trent Ellen (NDSP Park Ranger)

The Friends of Norris Dam State Park is a group of volunteers who work to support and promote the park. The group was founded in 1994 and has since raised thousands of dollars to support the park’s programs and facilities. The donation of the basket stretcher is just one of the many ways in which the group has helped to improve the park and make it a safer and more enjoyable place to visit.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Friends of Norris Dam State Park for their generous donation,” said Park Manager, Veronica Greear. “Their support is vital to the work that we do, and this new equipment will help us to better serve the visitors to our park.”

The basket stretcher donated by the Friends of Norris Dam State Park will be put to use immediately, as the park’s rescue team prepares for the busy hiking season ahead. With the help of this new equipment, the team will be able to provide even better service to hikers who find themselves in need of assistance.

For more information about the Friends, visit www.norrisdamstatepark.net.