Mosaic Arts Festival set for April 22

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 27 Views

The 3rd Annual Mosaic Arts Festival returns to Historic Downtown Clinton on Saturday, April 22nd.

The all-day event gets started with the Mosaic Color Run 5K & 1-Mile Run/Walk at 9 am. You can register by following this link.

The Festival itself will run from 10 am to 4 pm and event organizers say that the streets of downtown Clinton will be filled with fine art vendors, live performances all day, art demonstrations, and free interactive activities. There will also be food trucks, crafts, theater, chalk art, and a Paint Bus, not to mention 1000 ceramic flowers and other arts from students in the Clinton City School system, and a petting zoo.

For complete festival information, follow this link to Historic Downtown Clinton’s website. That group was formed as part of the Tennessee Main Street program, which seeks to improve economic development in Tennessee towns and cities while also preserving their historical significance, and—as the name implies—is aimed at promoting Clinton’s historic downtown area.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

NWS: Woman killed in Rockwood when winds tear off dugout roof

A woman was killed and a child injured Saturday when high winds ripped the roof …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.