Mosaic Arts Festival set for April 22

The 3rd Annual Mosaic Arts Festival returns to Historic Downtown Clinton on Saturday, April 22nd.

The all-day event gets started with the Mosaic Color Run 5K & 1-Mile Run/Walk at 9 am. You can register by following this link.

The Festival itself will run from 10 am to 4 pm and event organizers say that the streets of downtown Clinton will be filled with fine art vendors, live performances all day, art demonstrations, and free interactive activities. There will also be food trucks, crafts, theater, chalk art, and a Paint Bus, not to mention 1000 ceramic flowers and other arts from students in the Clinton City School system, and a petting zoo.

For complete festival information, follow this link to Historic Downtown Clinton’s website. That group was formed as part of the Tennessee Main Street program, which seeks to improve economic development in Tennessee towns and cities while also preserving their historical significance, and—as the name implies—is aimed at promoting Clinton’s historic downtown area.