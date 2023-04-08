Michael Kenny Stanford, better known as “Mike”, age 63 of Clinton

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 38 Views

Michael Kenny Stanford, better known as “Mike”, age 63 of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Thursday, April 6th, 2023.

Mike loved camping, being outdoors, having cookouts with his family and friends, and he loved sitting on his porch. Aside from enjoying being outdoors, Mike was an avid UT Vols Football fan, he enjoyed cooking (as he was very good at it), he loved eating Reese Cups with his granddaughter, Tori, and he had a special love for classic country music. He was a sight! Above all, Mike was a loving husband,

father, grandfather, dog dad (to Dolly Mae), and in general, a jack of all trades. He will be remembered as a kind soul who was a lifelong friend to many people, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Phyllis Stanford.

Mike leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Robin Stanford of Clinton, TN; son, Joseph Stanford and wife Deanna of Clinton, TN; brother, Marvin Stanford and wife Pam of Lafollette, TN; sister, Connie Kitts and husband Clark of Lafollette, TN; granddaughter, Victoria Michelle Stanford; special friends, Sharon and Bobby Duncan, Leinna Slone, and Vivian Comer; brother-in-law, William Hedgecoth and

partner Kat Gail; sister-in-law, Cathy Chercourt. He also leaves behind many friends that are considered extended family members, and a host of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN has the honor of caring for the Stanford Family.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

James “Adam” Moles, 56, of Andersonville

James “Adam” Moles, age 56 of Andersonville, TN passed away on April 3rd, 2023, after …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.