Michael Kenny Stanford, better known as “Mike”, age 63 of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Thursday, April 6th, 2023.

Mike loved camping, being outdoors, having cookouts with his family and friends, and he loved sitting on his porch. Aside from enjoying being outdoors, Mike was an avid UT Vols Football fan, he enjoyed cooking (as he was very good at it), he loved eating Reese Cups with his granddaughter, Tori, and he had a special love for classic country music. He was a sight! Above all, Mike was a loving husband,

father, grandfather, dog dad (to Dolly Mae), and in general, a jack of all trades. He will be remembered as a kind soul who was a lifelong friend to many people, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Phyllis Stanford.

Mike leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Robin Stanford of Clinton, TN; son, Joseph Stanford and wife Deanna of Clinton, TN; brother, Marvin Stanford and wife Pam of Lafollette, TN; sister, Connie Kitts and husband Clark of Lafollette, TN; granddaughter, Victoria Michelle Stanford; special friends, Sharon and Bobby Duncan, Leinna Slone, and Vivian Comer; brother-in-law, William Hedgecoth and

partner Kat Gail; sister-in-law, Cathy Chercourt. He also leaves behind many friends that are considered extended family members, and a host of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN has the honor of caring for the Stanford Family.