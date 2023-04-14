MEDIC hosting blood drive April 29th in Knoxville to battle Sickle Cell Disease

MEDIC Regional Blood Center, Jack and Jill of America, Inc., and other organizations are teaming up to host a blood drive on April 29th at Overcoming Believers Church (211 Harriet Tubman St., Knoxville, TN 37915) from 10 am to 3 pm.

According to MEDIC, 100,000 Americans have Sickle Cell Disease and 1 in 3 African Americans are a match for a patient. These groups are working together to increase awareness of Sickle Cell Disease and the importance of blood donations.

Donors will receive a MEDIC gift and Texas Roadhouse coupon.

For more information or to schedule an appointment for this blood drive, or any other blood drive or fixed donor site, visit www.medicblood.org

In addition to MEDIC, the event on the 29th is also being sponsored by Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Upsilon Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc., Greater Knoxville Chapter of 100 Black Women, the National Panhellenic Council, and by Jack and Jill of America, Inc.