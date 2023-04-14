MEDIC hosting blood drive April 29th in Knoxville to battle Sickle Cell Disease

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 3 Views

MEDIC Regional Blood Center, Jack and Jill of America, Inc., and other organizations are teaming up to host a blood drive on April 29th at Overcoming Believers Church (211 Harriet Tubman St., Knoxville, TN 37915) from 10 am to 3 pm.

According to MEDIC, 100,000 Americans have Sickle Cell Disease and 1 in 3 African Americans are a match for a patient. These groups are working together to increase awareness of Sickle Cell Disease and the importance of blood donations.

Donors will receive a MEDIC gift and Texas Roadhouse coupon.

For more information or to schedule an appointment for this blood drive, or any other blood drive or fixed donor site, visit www.medicblood.org

In addition to MEDIC, the event on the 29th is also being sponsored by Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Upsilon Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc., Greater Knoxville Chapter of 100 Black Women, the National Panhellenic Council, and by Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

