Margarete Virginia Bunch, age 76, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She loved watching and supporting the UT Lady Vols, Nascar Racing and the Atlanta Braves, and spending time with her family. She worked for Sears & Roebuck in accounting.

Margarete was born in Clinton, Tennessee on September 15, 1946 and was the daughter of the late William H. Wright, Sr. and Virginia Wheeler Wright. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Glenn Wright and William Wright, Jr., and grandchildren Anthony Lloyd Bunch and Mark Anthony Bunch, Jr.

Margarete is survived by her husband, Woodrow Bunch; daughter, Juliet Cool and husband Johnny of Tampa, Florida; son, Tony Bunch and wife Angie of Sevierville, Tennessee; nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Bunch Family from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023 in the Jones Mortuary Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. James Jones officiating.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Margarete Virginia Bunch.