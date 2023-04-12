Margarete Virginia Bunch, age 76, of Clinton

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 30 Views

Margarete Virginia Bunch, age 76, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She loved watching and supporting the UT Lady Vols, Nascar Racing and the Atlanta Braves, and spending time with her family. She worked for Sears & Roebuck in accounting.

Margarete was born in Clinton, Tennessee on September 15, 1946 and was the daughter of the late William H. Wright, Sr. and Virginia Wheeler Wright. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Glenn Wright and William Wright, Jr., and grandchildren Anthony Lloyd Bunch and Mark Anthony Bunch, Jr.

Margarete is survived by her husband, Woodrow Bunch; daughter, Juliet Cool and husband Johnny of Tampa, Florida; son, Tony Bunch and wife Angie of Sevierville, Tennessee; nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Bunch Family from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023 in the Jones Mortuary Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. James Jones officiating.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Margarete Virginia Bunch.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Ronald Edward Parks, 72, of Clinton

On Sunday, April 9th Ronald Edward Parks of Clinton, TN passed away at the age …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.