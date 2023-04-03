Margaret Freels Humphrey, age 80, of Coal Hill

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 13 Views

Margaret Freels Humphrey, age 80, of Coal Hill, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.  She was born August 25, 1942 in Harriman.  Margaret had worked at Kyser-Roth Hosiery Mill in earlier years and later at Williams Greenhouse in Harriman, where she retired after 20 years.  She loved working with flowers, sewing & was an avid quilter.  She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, David G. Humphrey; parents, John Henry Freels & Charlotta Katie Kendrick; sisters, Charlotte Summers & Barbara Trail; brothers, Homer Freels, Mickey Freels, Junior Simpson, and J.B. Freels; and her special fur baby, Pixie.

SURVIVORS

Children​​

​​Michelle Dyer & husband, John of Coal Hill

​​​​Robin Scarbrough & husband, Greg of Coal Hill

​​​​​Jason Humphrey & wife, Amy of Knoxville

​​​​​Amanda Gaskin & husband, Matthew of Wartburg

Nephew who was like a son​​      

Michael Chasteen & wife, Jessica and their sons, Ashton & Gavin 

of Galvaston, TX

Grandchildren​    

Shane & wife, Whitney

 ​​​​​Collyn & fiancée, Joanna

 Zach, Haley, David, Jacob, Ethan, Katelyn, Ariana, Ashley

​​​​​

Great-grandchildren​​​      
Shayna, Link, Lennox, and Gabriella

Sisters-in-law​​​       ​

Linda Swafford & husband, Welzie of Harriman

​​​​​Sue Carter & husband, Craig of Caruso, NC

Brother-in-law​​​​      

Danny Humphrey of Carnelia, GA

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net .  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Cynthia “Cindy” (O’Kelley) Smith

Cynthia “Cindy” (O’Kelley) Smith passed away March 29, 2023 at UT Hospital in Knoxville, TN …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.