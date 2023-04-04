Louie Bluie set to return Sept. 30

Jim Harris

(Submitted) Get ready to experience the magic of the Louie Bluie Festival, produced by the Campbell Culture Coalition! On September 30, 2023, the festival will return to Cove Lake State Park from 10am to 6pm for a full day of live music and Appalachian art, and this year, organizers are introducing some exciting new changes that will make the event even more unforgettable.

There will be three stages at this year’s festival, and music will float throughout the park the entire day. The festival is free, but donations are accepted at the gate or online.

Performers will be announced later on, so be sure to follow the festival’s Facebook page for updates. You can also visit louiebluie.org for more information.



Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

