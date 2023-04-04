Louie Bluie set to return Sept. 30

(Submitted) Get ready to experience the magic of the Louie Bluie Festival, produced by the Campbell Culture Coalition! On September 30, 2023, the festival will return to Cove Lake State Park from 10am to 6pm for a full day of live music and Appalachian art, and this year, organizers are introducing some exciting new changes that will make the event even more unforgettable.

There will be three stages at this year’s festival, and music will float throughout the park the entire day. The festival is free, but donations are accepted at the gate or online.

Performers will be announced later on, so be sure to follow the festival’s Facebook page for updates. You can also visit louiebluie.org for more information.