Local Sports Update: Tripleheader weekend of NASCAR racing from Martinsville

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
SCOREBOARD, THURSDAY 4/13/23
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Union County 14 Clinton 2
Gibbs 7 Oak Ridge 3
CAK 6 Coalfield 3
Sweetwater 13 Harriman 0
Stone Memorial 6 Oakdale 0
Eagleton Academy 20 Rockwood 12
Alcoa 3 Kingston 1
Lynn Camp (KY) 22 Jellico 16
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Central 9 Oak Ridge 1
Meigs County 2 Harriman 0
Coalfield 12 Rockwood 5
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Oak Ridge 6 Powell 1
Kingston 4 Rockwood 0
William Blount 9 Harriman 0
SPHL, PRESIDENT’S CUP PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND (BEST-OF-THREE)
(Thursday) Huntsville 5 Knoxville 1…Game Two is Friday in Knoxville at 7:35 pm at the Civic Coliseum. If necessary, Game Three will be played Sunday at Huntsville.
NHL
(Thursday) Nashville 4 Minnesota 3 (OT)…Predators home vs. Colorado Friday in final game of the season, as Nashville did not qualify for the postseason.
SOUTHERN LEAGUE BASEBALL
(Thursday) Montgomery 6 Tennessee Smokies 5…Series continues through Sunday at Montgomery.
NASCAR ON WYSH
(from Martinsville Speedway in Virginia)
Friday, April 14th at 7 pm…Craftsman Truck Series “Long John Silver’s 200.”
Saturday, April 15th at 7 pm…XFinity Series “Call 811.com Before You Dig 250.”
Sunday, April 16th at 2 pm…NASCAR Cup Series “NoCo 400.”
Sunday’s Cup race will also be heard on our sister station, 96.7 Merle.