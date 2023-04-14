Local Sports Update: Tripleheader weekend of NASCAR racing from Martinsville

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

SCOREBOARD, THURSDAY 4/13/23

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Union County 14 Clinton 2

Gibbs 7 Oak Ridge 3

CAK 6 Coalfield 3

Sweetwater 13 Harriman 0

Stone Memorial 6 Oakdale 0

Eagleton Academy 20 Rockwood 12

Alcoa 3 Kingston 1

Lynn Camp (KY) 22 Jellico 16

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Central 9 Oak Ridge 1

Meigs County 2 Harriman 0

Coalfield 12 Rockwood 5

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Oak Ridge 6 Powell 1

Kingston 4 Rockwood 0

William Blount 9 Harriman 0

SPHL, PRESIDENT’S CUP PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND (BEST-OF-THREE)

(Thursday) Huntsville 5 Knoxville 1…Game Two is Friday in Knoxville at 7:35 pm at the Civic Coliseum. If necessary, Game Three will be played Sunday at Huntsville.

NHL

(Thursday) Nashville 4 Minnesota 3 (OT)…Predators home vs. Colorado Friday in final game of the season, as Nashville did not qualify for the postseason.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE BASEBALL

(Thursday) Montgomery 6 Tennessee Smokies 5…Series continues through Sunday at Montgomery.

NASCAR ON WYSH

(from Martinsville Speedway in Virginia)

Friday, April 14th at 7 pm…Craftsman Truck Series “Long John Silver’s 200.”

Saturday, April 15th at 7 pm…XFinity Series “Call 811.com Before You Dig 250.”

Sunday, April 16th at 2 pm…NASCAR Cup Series “NoCo 400.”

Sunday’s Cup race will also be heard on our sister station, 96.7 Merle.