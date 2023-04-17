Local Sports Update 4/17

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
SCOREBOARD
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL FRIDAY
Anderson County 7 Northview Academy 0
Oak Ridge 7 South-Doyle 0
Carter 13 Campbell County 1
Stone Memorial 5 Kingston 4
Wartburg 9 Fulton 4
King’s Academy 8-13 Midway 6-0
Oakdale 17 Sunbright 0
SATURDAY
Anderson County 6 Grace Christian 1
Cocke County 6 Campbell County 5
SUNDAY
Clinton 7 Pike County Central (KY) 1…Game played at University of Pikeville.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL FRIDAY
Clinton 3 Carter 2
Anderson County 4 Hardin Valley 2
Grainger 3 Anderson County 0
Wartburg 18 Rockwood 8
SATURDAY
Alcoa 4 Anderson County 3
Cookeville 4 Anderson County 2
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER FRIDAY
Oneida 1 Anderson County 0
SOUTHERN LEAGUE BASEBALL
(Friday) Tennessee Smokies 11 Montgomery 5
(Saturday) Rained out
(Sunday doubleheader) Montgomery 10-4 Smokies 0-2…In game one, four Biscuits’ pitchers combined for a no-hitter.
The Smokies return to Smokies Stadium to face Chattanooga beginning Tuesday night, whuich is “Peanut Free Night” at the ball park.
SPHL PRESIDENT’S CUP PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND
(Friday) Huntsville 3 Knoxville 2…Huntsville wins the series 2-0.
NBA PLAYOFFS, WESTERN CONFERENCE, FIRST ROUND
(Sunday) Los Angeles Lakers 128 Memphis 112…LAL leads series 1-0, game two Wednesday at 7:30 pm EDT.