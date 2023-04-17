Graphic by Clipground

Local Sports Update 4/17

Jim Harris 9 hours ago

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL FRIDAY

Anderson County 7 Northview Academy 0

Oak Ridge 7 South-Doyle 0

Carter 13 Campbell County 1

Stone Memorial 5 Kingston 4

Wartburg 9 Fulton 4

King’s Academy 8-13 Midway 6-0

Oakdale 17 Sunbright 0

SATURDAY

Anderson County 6 Grace Christian 1

Cocke County 6 Campbell County 5

SUNDAY

Clinton 7 Pike County Central (KY) 1…Game played at University of Pikeville.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL FRIDAY

Clinton 3 Carter 2

Anderson County 4 Hardin Valley 2

Grainger 3 Anderson County 0

Wartburg 18 Rockwood 8

SATURDAY

Alcoa 4 Anderson County 3

Cookeville 4 Anderson County 2

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER FRIDAY

Oneida 1 Anderson County 0

SOUTHERN LEAGUE BASEBALL

(Friday) Tennessee Smokies 11 Montgomery 5

(Saturday) Rained out

(Sunday doubleheader) Montgomery 10-4 Smokies 0-2…In game one, four Biscuits’ pitchers combined for a no-hitter.

The Smokies return to Smokies Stadium to face Chattanooga beginning Tuesday night, whuich is “Peanut Free Night” at the ball park.

SPHL PRESIDENT’S CUP PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND

(Friday) Huntsville 3 Knoxville 2…Huntsville wins the series 2-0.

NBA PLAYOFFS, WESTERN CONFERENCE, FIRST ROUND

(Sunday) Los Angeles Lakers 128 Memphis 112…LAL leads series 1-0, game two Wednesday at 7:30 pm EDT.

