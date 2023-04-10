Local Sports Update 4/10

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

(Thursday) Birmingham 6 Tennessee Smokies 2

(Friday) Smokies 10 Birmingham 9

(Saturday) Smokies 6 Birmingham 0

Smokies at Montgomery beginning Tuesday.

NBA
(Sunday) Oklahoma City 115 Memphis 100…Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference and will open up a best-of-seven first round playoff series at home this weekend against the winner of Tuesday’s play-in game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers, who will be the seventh seed.

NHL

(Saturday) Winnipeg 2 Nashville 0

(Monday) Nashville at Calgary

SPHL

(Friday) Knoxville 7 Roanoke 5

(Saturday) Roanoke 3 Knoxville 2…end of regular season

Knoxville at Huntsville in game one of their best-of-three series, Thursday night. Game two will be Friday in Knoxville.

