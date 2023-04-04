Leroy Smelcher

Leroy Smelcher, born august 2, 1936 beloved brother, father, and grandfather passed into the arms of Jesus on Friday, March 31, 2023. He will be greatly missed by his siblings Jim Smelcher and Louise Miracle, his children Terry Smelcher (Danette), Sherry Brummitt, Michael Smelcher, John Winters (Judy), Tim Winters (Heather), and grandchildren Angie, Chip, Kristie, Ronald, Ashley, Patrick, Gabrielle, and Ty and Great Grandchildren Matt, Emma, Annabelle, Lulu, TJ, Savannah, and Dakota as well as his great great grandchildren. He will also be missed by countless friends including his breakfast club and church family.

He is proceeded in death by his mother Lyda Smelcher, sister Geniva Christine, wife Eileen Smelcher, brother in law Eldon Miracle, and son in law Ron Brummitt Sr. He was a lover of all things UT, motorcycles, and classic cars. He was everyone’s papaw.

 Receiving of friends will be from 12:00-2:00 pm at Holley Gamble funeral home on Friday, April 7, 2023, with the funeral immediately after. Leroy will be buried at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton next to his wife Eileen. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

