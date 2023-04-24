Lee to call for special session of General Assembly

Friday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced that he will call for the Tennessee General Assembly to convene a special session to pass legislation that he says will “strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights.” Gov. Lee’s office says that he will release additional details and issue an official call in the coming days.

The move comes after lawmakers in Nashville ended the legislative session last week without addressing the governor’s proposal for amending state law to allow law enforcement to block certain individuals from legally possessing firearms for a temporary period, if they’re found to have threatened substantial harm to themselves or others.

“After much input from members of the General Assembly and discussions with legislative leadership, we have decided to call a special session to continue our work to protect Tennessee communities and preserve constitutional rights,” said Gov. Lee. “There is broad agreement that dangerous, unstable individuals who intend to harm themselves or others should not have access to weapons. We also share a strong commitment to preserving Second Amendment rights, ensuring due process and addressing the heart of the problem with strengthened mental health resources. I look forward to continued partnership with the General Assembly as we pursue thoughtful, practical solutions to keep Tennesseans safe.”

Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee announced that he was calling for the General Assembly to pass legislation that would amend state law to create a “temporary mental health order of protection” that could be used by law enforcement to prevent someone deemed to be a credible threat to themselves or others from possessing firearms.

Lee proposed his legislation on Wednesday, saying he tried to strike a balance between keeping guns out of the hands of “dangerous” individuals and respecting and maintaining the rights of Tennesseeans under the Second Amendment as well as with providing due process under the law. The proposal would also make it a crime to falsely report someone as a threat.

Lee urged asked lawmakers to pass the proposal before adjourning for the year, urging them to set aside “politics and personal pride…to do the right thing.”

The House Republican Caucus released a statement Wednesday that “any red flag law is a non-starter for House Republicans.”

House Democrats also released a statement of their own, calling the governor’s proposal “watered down.”

You can read a statement from the governor and watch a video explaining why he feels this legislation is important on our website.