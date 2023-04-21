Lawsuit filed over 2022 officer-involved shooting

The family of a Kentucky man who was shot and killed by officers from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Jellico Police Department following a high-speed pursuit last year has filed a $30 million civil lawsuit in his death.

As we reported at the time, the TBI said its preliminary information indicates late on the night of April 15th, 2022, a Jellico police officer took over a pursuit that had begun in Kentucky on I-75. The pursuit continued south on the interstate into Anderson County, where Sheriff’s deputies joined in, and came to an abrupt end just south of the Raccoon Valley Road exit in Knox County when the driver lost control and crashed.

The TBI said that as officers approached the crashed vehicle, “for reasons still under investigation,” they fired their weapons, with at least one round striking the suspect. 51-year-old Paul Derrick Moss II of Lexington, Kentucky was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As first reported this week by WATE-TV in Knoxville, the federal lawsuit was filed earlier this month and seeks $30 million in punitive damages, as well as jury-determined compensatory damages and the payment of attorney’s fees. The lawsuit, filed by Moss’s daughters, names Anderson County, Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker, the city of Jellico and officers from both of the departments involved in the shooting.

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of violating Moss’s civil rights, wrongful death, excessive use of force, among other allegations. The lawsuit alleges that video surveillance footage counters the officers’ claims that Moss had attempted to hit them, prompting them to open fire, as the suit states they told the TBI, which was called into investigate as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting in Tennessee. Instead, they argue that Moss was not a threat.

The lawsuit states that officers fired 32 rounds at Moss, with nine of them striking him, and accuses both the ACSO and Jellico PD of failing to adequately train their officers.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial.

As the crash occurred in Knox County, 6th District Attorney General Charme Allen requested the TBI’s involvement in the investigation.