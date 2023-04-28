Kathy Marie Webster, age 61 of Clinton

Kathy Marie Webster, age 61 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the West Hills Health and Rehab Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The daughter of the late Floyd and Bessie Pennington Powers, she was born in Clinton, Tennessee on December 31, 1961. Kathy was very talented and loved to crochet, making jewelry and crafting.

Kathy is survived by her daughter Ashley Webster Graves and husband Josh of Knoxville, Tennessee; son Jordan Webster and fiancé Ashley of Bybee, Tennessee; brothers, Ronald Powers and Calvin Powers of Jellico, Tennessee; sisters, Velvet Murray of Clinton, Tennessee and Judy Creekmore of Jellico, Tennessee; her grandchildren, Alyssa Nation, Noah Owings, Alayna Owings and Colbie McPeake.

