Kathleen “Kat” Campbell, age 89, of Kingston went home to be with the Lord Wednesday evening, April 5, 2023. She was born November 25, 1933 in Kingston and has been a life long resident of Roane County. She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to church and being with her church family. She also liked working puzzles and going to the beauty shop on a weekly basis. Kat was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Campbell; son, Clarence Campbell, Jr.; parents, James & May Clark; sisters & brothers, Ruth Greene, J.C. Clark, Roy Clark, and Faye Clark Hutchinson.

SURVIVORS

Daughter Suzette “Susie” Scarborough of Kingston

Grandchildren Thomas Edward Scarborough, Arnold Christopher Scarborough

Tobey Campbell, Mindy Campbell

Great-grandchildren Nicole Smith, Katie Bagwell, Dylan Bagwell, Maddie Butler

Bridgette Scarborough, Cameron Scarborough

Hannah Ashbrook, Emily Ashbrook

Kyle, Cameron, and Isaac

Great-great-grandchildren Maxwell Miller, Ivy Kittrell, Silas Watts

Rowan Watts, and Ava Bagwell

Sisters Mary Rose Tubbs & husband, Ed of Alabama

Lisa Kreger & husband, Bert of Florida

Brother Jack Clark & wife, Amy of Kingston

Best Friend Jo Phillips of Kingston

A host of nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston. Graveside service will immediately follow the visitation at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Plemons officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Fraker Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.