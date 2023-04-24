Joyce Ann Seeber McCulley, age 84, of Clinton, TN passed away at Morning Pointe Assisted Living Facility in Clinton on Thursday, April 20th, 2023. Joyce was the daughter of the late Dora and Hershel Seeber. She is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny McCulley, who passed away on February 10th, 2001. Joyce and Johnny got married on August 19th, 1961 and had been married for 40 years at the time of his passing. Joyce is also preceded in death by her sons, Lynn McCulley and John (Joe) McCulley.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Angela West and husband Brian; granddaughter, Heather Daniel and husband Beigh Jay; grandsons, Josh McCulley and wife Zandra, Joseph McCulley and wife Rebecca, Chris West, Joyanna Brassfield and husband Levon; great grandchildren, Logan, Paisley, Emberlyn, Revan, Nalah, and Jackson.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Monday, April 24th, 2023 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow visitation. Brother Dan Schultz will be officiating. Joyce’s graveside service will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, TN on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Family Medicine West, Amedisys Home Health & Hospice, the staff at the Lantern Morning Pointe Assisted Living (Clinton), and Hoskins Drug Store for the wonderful care that they have shown Joyce.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is proudly serving the Family of Joyce McCulley.