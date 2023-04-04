James (Jim/Jimmy) E. Heatherly, age 73, of Claxton passed away peacefully at University of Tennessee Medical Center on Sunday, April 2, 2023. He fought a sudden and quick battle with leukemia. Jim was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on September 2, 1949, to the late James Cecil Heatherly and Doris Scott Heatherly Thomas. He grew up in Claxton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1967. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Ann Norman Heatherly.

Jim was a skilled sheet metal worker and upon retirement enjoyed traveling and hiking across the country with his wife, Ann. There’s nothing Jim enjoyed more than being a loving and supporting “Bobba” to his five grandkids. He will be remembered for his easy-going personality, hard work ethic, and dedication to his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Jessica Zody (Bill) and Jamie Blevens (Jeff); grandkids, Garrett and Tara Zody, and Jacey, Jorja, and James Blevens; sisters, Alaine Linebarger (Doug) and Marla Lumpkin (Dan); brother-in-law, Wayne Norman (Janet); and many nieces and nephews.

To honor his request, no services are planned.

If you feel compelled to give in Jim's memory, please consider The V Foundation for Cancer Research (www.v.org).