James “Adam” Moles, 56, of Andersonville

James “Adam” Moles, age 56 of Andersonville, TN passed away on April 3rd, 2023, after a long battle of multiple health issues, surrounded by his family. Adam was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. He loved nothing more on this earth than his grand babies. They were his pride and joy. He also loved camping with his family, going out on the lake, gardening, or simply just enjoying the beautiful view on his front porch. Adam was preceded in death by his grandparents George and Audrey Rouch; Herman and Ollie Moles.

Adam was survived by his 3 children; Brittany Moles, Whittany Moles, and Jordyn Phillips. His 3 grandchildren; Nyla Belle, Luna Ray, and Lincoln Cole. His mother Gayle Moles and father Tom Moles. And his 5 brothers; Tommy Moles, Eddie Moles, Jason Moles, Matt Moles, and Josh Moles. Along with many other friends and family members that he loved dearly.

There will be a receiving of friends at 6124 East Emory Road Knoxville, TN 37918 Emory Valley Baptist Church on Friday April 7th from 5pm-7pm. There will be a private burial at a later date. www.holleygamble.com