Isaac Luke Edward Shrader, 11

Isaac Luke Edward Shrader

December 17, 2011 – April 6, 2023

It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Isaac Shrader on Thursday, April 6, 2023, who was 11 years old and a 5th grader at Clinton Elementary School. Isaac was only with us for a short time, but he lived a full and exuberant life. Isaac’s favorite place to be was outside; he loved walking with his Dad at Norris Dam, and through the woods. He loved riding his Moto Dirt Bike. He could take anything apart and put it back together again no matter how difficult it was. He loved playing with Legos, making origami, and playing video games. He loved spending time with his Poppy Ron in the garden together and watching movies with Grandma Nel. He loved swimming at his great Uncle Terry and Aunt Susan Shrader’s house. He loved going on vacations with Aunt Tippi and Grandma Nel.

Isaac was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Rutherford, whom he loved dearly; Godfather, Timothy Joe Morris, whom he loved spending time with, and Grandfather Tommy Phillips.

He is survived by his father, Todd Shrader; step-brother, Jacob Rutherford; grandparents, Ron and Nel Shrader; grandmother, Brenda Phillips; aunt, Tippi Moore and Husband Ricky; cousin, Britt Lamson; great uncle, Terry Shrader and aunt Susan; great uncle, Mike Shrader; cousin, Kristin Shrader; cousin, Pam Gray and Husband Stacy; cousin, Nik Gray and a host of other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 4:00–6:30 PM at Second Baptist Church in Clinton with a brief tribute to follow. The family encourages all who knew Isaac to attend. There will be a private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the Boys and Girls Club of Tennessee Valley-Clinton, P.O. Box 537, Rocky Top, TN 37769, or the American Red Cross. The family would like to thank all of our dear friends and church family who have comforted and loved us during this time. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com