Hunting, fishing seasons set for 2023-24

The state’s 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons were set by the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission at its April meeting on Friday. The Commission approved the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s recommendations to the elk hunt proclamation to add four new elk permits and two additional elk hunt zones.

The new zones are located on the Ed Carter Tract and on the Sundquist tract. The increase brings the number of elk zones to 10 and total permits to 19. Two of the permits are for the archery hunt and two for the gun hunt. The Young Sportsman Hunt, which has one permit, has been aligned to coincide with school fall break dates.

Elk were reintroduced in Tennessee in 2000. Since the elk hunt began in 2009 with five gun permits, 96 bull elk have been harvested.

Several regulation changes on various wildlife management areas and refuges were approved upon recommendations made at the March Commission meeting. The complete changes will appear on the TWRA website. Two new areas were established as refuges. Otey Mills Refuge is a management unit of North Cumberland WMA and consists of 800 acres in Claiborne County. Crooked Creek Refuge is a 570-area area in Carroll County, which the Commission voted to name after the late Sgt. Lee Russell. Russell served in the aviation division of the Tennessee Highway Patrol where he assisted with search and rescue, warrant execution, air cover, and more. Russell tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash while on duty.

There were no proposed changes to the deer, bear, turkey seasons and small game hunting seasons. The only changes involve calendar dates.

An update was given on the human/bear conflict. The Agency has been seeing a rise in conflicts due to increasing human and bear populations as well as urbanization near bear habitats. Attractants have been identified as a major contributor. This includes garbage, pet foods, and foods left in automobiles and other areas. Long-term, proactive community-wide involvement, continuing public education and new bear proof trash containers were discussed as measures to combat the challenges moving forward.

Two clarifications were made in the Manner and Means proclamation. One concerns weapon rules during youth deer/bear hunts. The other is an update to verbiage regarding urine-based deer scent attractants in reference to chronic wasting disease (CWD).

The Commission approved the Fisheries Division to open a 30-mile stretch on the Mississippi River for silver carp and paddlefish commercial fishing and the type of gear allowed for invasive carp on Pickwick Reservoir.