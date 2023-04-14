Historic Downtown Clinton Youth Board advances in ‘Club Madness’

Jim Harris 56 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 18 Views

Congratulations to Clinton High School’s Historic Downtown Youth Board for advancing to the next round of ACTPrep.com’s “Club Madness Challenge.”

Matched up with BHEA Science from noon Tuesday through noon Wednesday, the Clinton group earned the most “likes” on their video in online voting and not only moved on to the “Sweet 16,” but also earned $100 for their efforts to improve Clinton’s historic downtown area. The overall winner, who will be crowned next month, will receive a $5000 grand prize.

Next up for the local group, they will face CCS Broadcasting of the Concord School), beginning at noon on Monday, April 24th through noon on Tuesday, April 25th, to see who advances to the final eight.

50 teams representing 27 Tennessee high schools started the competition, and you can read more about the challenge by following this link.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Campbell man jailed in connection to Smith County crash

Officials in Campbell County said Thursday that they arrested a LaFollette man on charges stemming …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.