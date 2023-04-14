Historic Downtown Clinton Youth Board advances in ‘Club Madness’

Congratulations to Clinton High School’s Historic Downtown Youth Board for advancing to the next round of ACTPrep.com’s “Club Madness Challenge.”

Matched up with BHEA Science from noon Tuesday through noon Wednesday, the Clinton group earned the most “likes” on their video in online voting and not only moved on to the “Sweet 16,” but also earned $100 for their efforts to improve Clinton’s historic downtown area. The overall winner, who will be crowned next month, will receive a $5000 grand prize.

Next up for the local group, they will face CCS Broadcasting of the Concord School), beginning at noon on Monday, April 24th through noon on Tuesday, April 25th, to see who advances to the final eight.

50 teams representing 27 Tennessee high schools started the competition, and you can read more about the challenge by following this link.