Harry Lynn Roaden, age 73 of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on April 3, 2023 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Harry was born in Corbin, Kentucky on March 13, 1950 to the late Richard Roaden and Mary Carroll Roaden. Harry attended Pine Hill Baptist Church. He loved fishing, taking trips and traveling, telling stories, carpenter work, and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Harry is preceded in death by his brothers Roger, Tommy, Glenn, and Carl Roaden.

Survivors:

Wife of 53 Years Susanna Roaden of Caryville

Daughter Mary Kay Patterson and Bobby of Knoxville

Brother Johnny Roaden of Lake City

Sister Kathy Roaden of Lake City

Grandchildren Katelynn Lemarr, Matthew Lemarr, Robert “Bobby” Lemarr

Great Grandchildren Sophie Lynn Lemarr

Special Poppy to Leslie Day

And many other family members and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lynn Mowery officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Mountain View Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.