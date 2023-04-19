Harriman PD: One arrested after drug raid

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Local News Leave a comment 18 Views

One person was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a home in Harriman last week.

According to a release from the Harriman Police Department, on Thursday (April 13th), its officers were joined by Roane County Sheriff’s deputies and TBI agents to serve the search warrant at a garage located at 109 Bumgartner Road. The warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of drugs at that location.

According to the release, officers seized over 20 grams of what is believed to be fenatnyl, as well as pills, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia during the raid.

One person, identified only as the “occupant of the garage,” was arrested on various drug-related charges, and taken to the Roane County Jail.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

CPD K9 to receive protective vest

Earlier this week, the Clinton Police Department announced that K9 Officer Tonto will be receiving …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.