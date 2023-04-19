Harriman PD: One arrested after drug raid

One person was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a home in Harriman last week.

According to a release from the Harriman Police Department, on Thursday (April 13th), its officers were joined by Roane County Sheriff’s deputies and TBI agents to serve the search warrant at a garage located at 109 Bumgartner Road. The warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of drugs at that location.

According to the release, officers seized over 20 grams of what is believed to be fenatnyl, as well as pills, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia during the raid.

One person, identified only as the “occupant of the garage,” was arrested on various drug-related charges, and taken to the Roane County Jail.