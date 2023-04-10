GSMNP to celebrate National American Sign Language Day

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 13 Views

(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park is incorporating American Sign Language (ASL) into its Cades Cove educational programs on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate National American Sign Language Day.

“We’ve had tremendous support from local educational institutions and ASL educators to plan and coordinate the day,” said Cades Cove Ranger Jeanine Ferrence. “We’re excited to work with them to make our programs more inclusive and accessible.”

The day’s activities will include immersive stations where visitors can explore the park and learn related signs from 19 local ASL interpreters. Stations include a guided walk on the new accessible path to the John Oliver Cabin, historic demonstrations and tours in the Cable Mill area, and activities based on a new Junior Ranger Activity Guide. Each station will have a word that participants will learn to sign, as well as a stamp with that word in ASL. Visitors can stop by the stations at any time and are encouraged to collect as many stamps as possible! Most activities are designed to be shorter than 15 minutes for those visitors who are enjoying a scenic drive through Cades Cove.

Certified ASL interpreters and students from the University of Tennessee, Maryville College, Knoxville Center for the Deaf, and Maryville High School will be on hand at all stations to help with the activities. Maryville High School ASL teacher Michelle Norman worked with Ferrence and Cades Cove volunteer Judy Matuszewksi to plan and coordinate the event.

Junior Ranger Activity Guides for ASL Day participants are available at the Cades Cove Visitor Center and Cades Cove Orientation Shelter. The official book for the park’s popular Junior Ranger program, the activity guide is for all ages and is designed for families and groups to work on together. Visitors may earn their Junior Ranger badges by completing the book and taking part in events throughout the day.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

NASCAR: Bell, Logano ‘clean up’ on the dirt at Bristol

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service/MRN.com) Before Sunday night‘s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.