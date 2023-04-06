GSMNP: Some Greenbrier locations to open Friday

Jim Harris Community Bulletin Board, Local News

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Greenbrier Road will be open as far as the ranger station for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians on Friday, April 7. Old Settlers Trail and Grapeyard Ridge Trail will also be open.

Hikers will be able to access Old Settlers and Grapeyard Ridge trails by parking at the ranger station and walking on the road to the trailheads. The road beyond the ranger station will be closed to vehicles.

Some areas will remain closed while NPS trail crews replace log foot bridges and reroute some washed out sections of trail. The closed areas include Porters Creek Trail, Brushy Mountain Trail, Ramsey Cascades Trail, and backcountry campsites 31, 32, and 33. It is expected that the trails will reopen this summer. In addition, the Messer Barn is closed until structural repairs can be made for visitor safety.

Greenbrier Road was closed beyond the ranger station after the road and area trails and culverts sustained damage during a July 2022 flood event. In February 2023, the entire area was closed for repairs, slope stabilization, and culvert replacement.

Road closure status is available on the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail and Backcountry Updates webpage. Hikers and backpackers should contact the Backcountry Office at 865-436-1297 for more information.

