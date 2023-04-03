GSMNP, FHA to open two lanes in Spur Tunnel in advance of busy April

(GSMNP press release) Expecting a busy start to April, Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Federal Highway Administration officials will open the Spur Tunnel to two lanes starting the afternoon of Friday, April 7. It will remain open to both lanes through Sunday, April 16.

Contractors will then close one lane of travel starting April 17 as they finish installing new lights and pavement striping in the tunnel. The tunnel will reopen fully by the end of April.

Crews began work in January to replace drains and lights, clean and seal the tunnel interior, put in a new lighting control system, and install a propane-powered generator for emergency backup. The Federal Highway Administration awarded a $10,284,135 construction contract to Bryant’s Land Development of Burnsville, NC for the repairs.

National Park Service officials remind motorists to stay alert, be courteous of other drivers, and follow posted speed limits. For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail & Backcountry Updates webpage.

