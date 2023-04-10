Group from CHS competing in ‘Club Madness Challenge’

ACTPrep.com is holding its fifth annual Club Madness Challenge.

According to the company’s website, this year, there are a total of 50 teams from 27 high schools across Tennessee competing to win a portion of more than $11,000 in prize money.

Teams go up against one other team for 24 hours (from noon ET to noon) to get the most votes for their video. Every round they win gets them $100 more. The team that wins six matches wins the $5,000 grand prize, plus an additional $1,000 of “fun-only” money for the advisor.

Matchups will occur almost every weekday until the championship in mid-May. Supporters are encouraged to stop back by once per day to vote for your favorite teams.

To vote, all you need to do is find the teams competing today by following this link. Then, click on the hyperlinked team name you want to vote for to go directly to their video. Like their video to add a vote. The company says that if you have ever liked/followed their Facebook page, your vote counts for two. If you’ve not liked/followed the Facebook page, go ahead and do so to make your vote count for two for the rest of the tournament.

Disclaimer: Votes from newly created Facebook accounts will not count. Therefore, if you do not have a Facebook account, please use your time convincing others to vote! Purchased likes will also not count, so please don’t waste your money!

Clinton High School’s Historic Downtown Youth Board is up against BHEA Science this week after winning their first-round matchup against Farragut DECA last month.

Voting will be open from noon on Tuesday, April 11th through 12 noon on Wednesday, April 12th. Wednesday morning, we will be joined by members of the Youth Board on our “Ask Your Neighbor” program to learn more about the competition and how the money will be used locally.