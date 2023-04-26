Gladys Maynard age 77 of Clinton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at her home. She was born on May 23, 1945, in Camp Creek Township in Pike County, Ohio to the late Lawrence and Ella Mae McCoy Rose. Gladys was a member of First Baptist Church of Andersonville. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Gladys is preceded in death by husband, Wilmer “Clint” Maynard and brother Lonnie Rose.

She is survived by her loving son Sean Maynard wife Kathy, grandchildren Ryan and Emma Maynard, siblings Vesta Spriggs, Laura Windle, Betty Hopper and Jack Rose, several nieces, nephews and a host of other church family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 11:00-12:00PM with the Memorial Service to follow at 12noon with Paster Steven Lakin officiating. www.holleygamble.com