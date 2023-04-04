Gilda Marie Gray, age 77, of Kingston

Gilda Marie Gray, age 77, of Kingston passed away peacefully Friday, March 31, 2023 at her home.  She was born May 9, 1945 in Memphis.  She was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church.  She worked for many years as a Teachers Aide for the Shelby County School system.  Gilda enjoyed doing embroidery and was an avid reader.  She treasured spending time with her family, especially with her daughter and grandchildren.  Preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Gene Gray in 2022; parents, Norman & Anita Ballard; brother, Jerry Ballard; brother-in-law, Robert Price.

SURVIVORS

Daughter & Son-in-law            Jennifer Gray Phillips & husband, Sam of Kingston

Grandchildren                         Nikki Phillips of Spartanburg, SC

                                               Jacob Phillips & wife, Christina of Kingston

Great-grandchildren               Chase Cothran and Chloe Phillips

Sisters                                    Norma Price of Bartlett

                                               Janet Mitchell & Allen of Cordova

                                               Tommye Ballard of Cordova

Brother-in-law                          Wilbert Gray of Paramount, CA

Sisters-in-law                            Mary Tismack of Morristown, AZ

                                                  Joy Griffin of Wichita Falls, TX

Several nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Shiloh Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 p.m., in the chapel with Rev. Adrian Jones officiating.  Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 7, 2023 at Roane Memorial Gardens. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

