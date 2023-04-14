Geraldine “Jerri” Holsted Hicks, 81, of Hilliard, Florida passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. She was born in Tennessee on January 18, 1942 to the late Clarence Cecil Holsted and Ida Mae Reed Holsted. Jerri was a member of Folkston Church of Christ. She retired from Nassau County Fire/Rescue Department after many years of service.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband; Carl Raymond Hicks, daughter; Jean Ann Hicks Horne, son; Wayne Scott “Scotty” Hicks, and brother; Tommy Holsted.

She is survived by her son; John Randall “Randy” (Mae) Hicks, daughter-in-law; Debbie Hicks, son-in-law; Jimmy Horne, grandchildren; Hannah (Harrison) Wells, Jackson Hicks, Greyson Hicks, Callista Hicks, John Lawson Hicks, and Thomas Randall “Trey” Hicks, great-grandchild; Hudsyn Wells, and special cousin; Carol Bogen.

A service will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 6:00pm at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home with Bro. Benny Simpson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Elk View Cemetery in Elk Valley, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

