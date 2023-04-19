Gale G. Russell, 80, of Clinton and Oliver Springs, passed away peacefully in her home Monday April 17,2023.

Mrs. Russell was born on December 8, 1942 to Charles Wayne Gambill and Gladys Raby Gambill of Athens, Tennessee.

She is proceeded in death by her husband William Dean Russell of Oliver Springs Tennessee.

Mrs. Russell is survived by her brother Jack Gambill and his wife Donna of Warner Robbins Georgia and her children Kenneth Brian Russell, Jaquline Lea Hembree and husband Terry and Rev. Stephen Lane Gregory and his wife Denise. Grandchildren Kalar Hembree, Cassie and husband Rev. Trey Matthews, Rev. Charles Gregory and wife Alley, Seth Smith and wife Kelsey and Isaac Gregory. Great Grandchildren Teegan, Indiana and Cohen Matthews and Colton Smith.

Memories from Family:

Kenneth Brian Russell: One time while Bill and Gale were dating, Brian became very sick from his asthma. Gale came over to take care of him while Bill was at work. She cared for Brian as if he was her own child. She made him what became his favorite meal, her Swedish Meatballs over egg noodles with cream of mushroom soup.

Rev. Charles Gregory: Every time he went to his Nanny Gales house, she would treat him to a big bowl of Golden Grahams cereal. It is still his favorite cereal.

Seth Smith: He remembers Gale being honest and down to earth. She never beat around the bush and told you exactly what she thought.

Rev. Stephen Gregory: Whenever I think about my mom, I remember how she wasn’t perfect and knew I wasn’t. How she tried to help me become the best man I could be and never openly judged me or spoke bad about me. One day when I was about 5 years old, before she met the love of her life Bill Russell, she and I were talking and she confided in me how lonely she felt. I told her it would be ok and that I would grow up and marry her and take care of her. I love you Mom and will forever.

Kaylar Hembree: I’ll never forget the times you let me escape with you. It taught me everyone needs a break sometimes and it’s ok to take it. I learned many other lessons in those moments. Not least of which that it is ok to love things that are beautiful, just because they are beautiful.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 5:00-7:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 2:00pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton with her son, Stephen Gregory, officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Russell family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com