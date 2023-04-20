Fundraiser for Caryville Cares Playground is Saturday

(Information from the Volunteer Times) The Caryville Cares Playground team is hosting a wine tasting to benefit the community’s first inclusive playground. The event, set for Saturday, April, 22nd, will take place at Chapman Hill, a winery located just inside the gates of Deerfield Resort.

The $40 ticket offers much more than wine, though. As Seven Loaves, a gourmet food truck, will be providing food for every attendee. Their special menu for the evening includes chicken Alfredo, ricotta crostini, deviled egg flights, won ton tacos, and more. Local musician Josh McDowell will be providing entertainment for the evening.

“While we have raised enough money to build the playground, we are still working to fund additional items for the project, like signage and benches”, said Brandon Johnson, Chairman of the Caryville Cares Team. “We are very excited for our partnership with Chapman Hill Winery – it’s going to be an afternoon of great food, wonderful wine, and excellent entertainment.”

The event runs from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, and tickets are available by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/566649232107

