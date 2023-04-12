Foust reinstated as CCHS principal

The Isaacs Law Firm announced this morning that Campbell County High School Principal Benjamin Foust has been reinstated to that post.

Foust was placed on unpaid administrative leave in March while authorities investigated unspecified allegations against him.

The nature of that investigation has still not been made public, but in a statement issued at the time by attorney Greg Isaacs, Foust denied any wrongdoing.

According to this morning’s press release, which was in all capital letters, investigations by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Foust’s attorneys determined that “there was no substance to the anonymous telephone tip that led to the malicious and false allegations.” The statement goes on to say that the allegations were “intentionally and illegally leaked to numerous media outlets.”

In the statement, Foust is described as being “extremely pleased” to put this episode behind and “return to the Campbell County High School family of students, teachers, and staff.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000.

