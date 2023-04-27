ET Coal Miners Reunion set for May 27

The East Tennessee Coal Miners Reunion will be held on Saturday, May 27th at the Coal Creek Miners Museum in Rocky Top.

The free event is open to everyone and will run from 11 am to 2 pm, with an open house at the museum, located at 201 South Main Street in Rocky Top, where you will have a chance to tour the beautiful facility while also enjoying free hot dogs and live music. It is also a great opportunity to learn more about the rich coal mining history of Anderson County and the region, not only through the collection inside the museum, but also at several nearby historical sites.

For more information, visit www.CoalCreekMinersMuseum.com.

