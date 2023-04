Clinton High School football standout D’Mon Marable announced on social media Monday that he has committed to playing his college football at Purdue University.

In all, Marable, a two-way star for the Orange & Black, received 16 scholarship offers. He was recruited by the Boilermakers as a defensive back.

D’Mon and his Dragon teammates kick off the 2023 season at home on August 18th against the Cleveland Blue Raiders.