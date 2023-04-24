Dorotha “Dot” Brown, age 93 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at her home.

She was born on January 15, 1930 in Roane Co. where she continued to live throughout her life. Dot and her husband owned Brown Builder Supply and they dearly loved and supported their church, schools, community, and town through service, time, and donations. She was an active and faithful member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, where she adored her Sunday School class. Her greatest joy was her family. She even babysat all her great grandchildren throughout her 80’s.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, L.N. Brown, Jr.; parents, Oscar and Viola Silva; son, Timothy L. Brown; grandsons, Matthew L. Case and Jason L. Brown; brothers, Kenneth Silva (Belva) and Gene Silva; sisters, Zola Hopwood, Edna Sampson (Claude), Yvonne Marshall (J.E.), and Dora Davidson (Kyle); sisters-in-law, Maxine Harvey (C.S.), Louella Brown, Mattie Patterson, and Margaret Ann Brown Speak; brothers-in-law, Thaxton Brown (Pauline), Roger Brown (Zola), and Barkstal Brown (Marie).

Survivors include her children, Gerald “Jerry” Brown (Grace), Rebecca “Becky” Fortner (Kenny), Mary Kathryn “Kathy” Brown Case; grandchildren, Lori Williams (Steve), Jennifer Foland, Luke Fortner, and Julie Hardy (Gary); great-grandchildren, Jacob Matthew Williams, Tyson James Williams, and Ethan Timothy Foland; also by nieces, nephews, extended family members and many friends.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Pisgah Print Shop.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 8 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Burial will be at Oliver Springs Cemetery on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 11 am.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Brown family. www.Sharpfh.com.