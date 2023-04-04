Donna Faye Elmore, age 84, of Lake City

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 18 Views

Donna Faye Elmore, age 84, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on April 2, 2023. Donna was born May 5, 1938 in Pennington Gap, Virginia to the late Robert Don and Margaret Irene Fox Jones. Donna loved traveling. In addition to her parents, Donna is preceded in death by the father of her children, Jack Elmore, nephew James R. Jones II, great nephew Chad Jones, companion Roy “Chief” Summerfield, sisters in law, Margaret Jones, Wilma Jones, and Elizabeth Elmore, and sister/cousin Freddie Lou Forrest.

Survivors:

Son   Rickey Elmore and Lynda of Powell

Daughter   Cathy Goad and Phillips of Scott County

Brothers   Charles Wayne Jones of Caryville

                 James Jones and Judy of Caryville

                 R.L. Jones of Sweetwater

Brothers in Law   Pete Elmore of Elk Valley

                             Ronnie Elmore of Lake City

Sisters in Law     Barbara Banks of Onieda

                            Kay Miles and David of Lake City

Grandchildren   Reece Goad

Great Grandchildren   Noah Goad, Jasmine Potter, Jalenia Goad, and Joe Potter

And a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Cumberland Village Memory Care Unit and Amedysis Hospice for their compassionate care.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Family and Friends will meet on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell for Donna’s graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Leroy Smelcher

Leroy Smelcher, born august 2, 1936 beloved brother, father, and grandfather passed into the arms …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.