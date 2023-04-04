Donna Faye Elmore, age 84, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on April 2, 2023. Donna was born May 5, 1938 in Pennington Gap, Virginia to the late Robert Don and Margaret Irene Fox Jones. Donna loved traveling. In addition to her parents, Donna is preceded in death by the father of her children, Jack Elmore, nephew James R. Jones II, great nephew Chad Jones, companion Roy “Chief” Summerfield, sisters in law, Margaret Jones, Wilma Jones, and Elizabeth Elmore, and sister/cousin Freddie Lou Forrest.

Survivors:

Son Rickey Elmore and Lynda of Powell

Daughter Cathy Goad and Phillips of Scott County

Brothers Charles Wayne Jones of Caryville

James Jones and Judy of Caryville

R.L. Jones of Sweetwater

Brothers in Law Pete Elmore of Elk Valley

Ronnie Elmore of Lake City

Sisters in Law Barbara Banks of Onieda

Kay Miles and David of Lake City

Grandchildren Reece Goad

Great Grandchildren Noah Goad, Jasmine Potter, Jalenia Goad, and Joe Potter

And a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Cumberland Village Memory Care Unit and Amedysis Hospice for their compassionate care.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Family and Friends will meet on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell for Donna’s graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.