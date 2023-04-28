Denenberg resigns, Commission in search of a second District 6 representative

Jim Harris 12 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

Meeting Thursday in a special called session, the Anderson County Commission voted to accept the resignation of now-former District 6 Commissioner Catherine Denenberg, who has moved to Florida with her family.

The seat will be filled by the County Commission during its regular meeting on Monday, May 15th. Officials said during the meeting that, as in prior instances of filling vacancies, interested residents of Oak Ridge’s District 6 can reach out to Annette Prewitt, or visit www.andersoncountytn.org, to get the application, and are invited to return it along with a resume before the meeting on the 15th. However, nominations will be accepted from the floor during the meeting and interested candidates will have time to introduce themselves and make their case to serve out the remainder of Denenberg’s term through the next county general election in 2024.

The Law Director’s Office is expected to release the official posting with the guidelines interested citizens of Oak Ridge’s District 6 need to know if they want to succeed Catherine Denenberg on the Anderson County Commission sometime today (Friday, April 28th), and we will share that online and on our Facebook page.

In other business on the special called meeting’s agenda, following an executive session with the Commission and it’s attorneys, commissioners voted to dismiss malpractice lawsuits against previously hired outside counsel in a pair of cases—one involving a lawsuit and settlement against the Sheriff’s Office and the other involving a case against Law Director Jay Yeager.

We will have more as developments warrant.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TN AG announces latest tobacco settlement payment

(TN AG press release) Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced today that Tennessee has received a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.