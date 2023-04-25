Danny Lee Hatmaker, age 69 of Clinton

Danny Lee Hatmaker, age 69 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on April 19, 2023 at his residence. Danny was born March 20, 1954, in Highland Park, Michigan to the late Elmer Charles Hatmaker and Ocie D. McQueen Hatmaker. Danny is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Joe Hatmaker.

Survivors:

Nieces Cindy and Millard Ezell

             Denise and Skeeter Scott

             Lisa and Warren Lavender

Special Cousins  Susan and Mark Lewellyn

                            Jason Leach

13 Great Nieces and Nephews

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

A graveside service will be held following visitation on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

