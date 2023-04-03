Cynthia “Cindy” (O’Kelley) Smith passed away March 29, 2023 at UT Hospital in Knoxville, TN surrounded by her loved ones. She was born May 28, 1954, in Macon, Georgia, the daughter of Kenneth and Yvonne O’Kelley. She married Greg Smith in February of 1983 and they were each other’s sweethearts for over 40 years. They had two children Kevin and Kelley with whom she loved with all her heart and was their biggest fan. She spent many years on the ball field with Kevin, and continually encouraged Kelley in all her passions.

She worked in Oak Ridge at the plants and made many lifelong friendships while there.

To know her was to love her and you knew exactly where you stood with her. She was always there to lend a helping hand or encouraging words to those around her. Her greatest accomplishment in life was being a mother but as we all know only the best mothers get promoted to “Granny”. Cindy’s five grandbabies, Johnna, Easton, Emmy, Elliana and Wyatt, were her whole world and she told everyone and anyone who would listen about them. Like her children she supported each grandchild in their many passions and bragged about them to everyone. If you asked her, she had the smartest, best looking, and most talented grandkids around. There was nothing more important to her than her family. She loved getting together for every holiday, celebration, sporting event, and more if her kids or grandkids were in it, she was going to be there. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters Donna and Teresa, whether it was camping with Donna and Mike, or long talks on the phone with Teresa she was the true definition of a big sister and wasn’t afraid to tell either of them what to do. Her absolute favorite pastime was spending time with Greg. They enjoyed camping together, reading books together, watching Tennessee play, and spending time with their grandkids. They were the perfect compliment to one another, and they showed their kids what true love really was.

If there was one word to describe Cindy it would be passionate. She loved the Lord and was a long-time member of Potter’s House Fellowship in Harriman, TN. She was always willing to give to missions and supported Greg and the kids in going on different mission trips to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She wasn’t afraid to tell someone she loved Jesus and instilled in her kids and grandkids how to have the faith of a mustard seed. She was the true definition of beauty from the inside out.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth H. and Yvonne F. O’Kelley, her in-laws Rupert W. and Eloise C. Smith, her brother-in-law Thomas Smith, and sister-in-law and husband Barbara and Jim Jackson. Survivors include husband, Greg Smith, son Kevin Smith and his wife, Ashley of Kingston, TN; her daughter Kelley O’Dell and her husband, Derrick of Kingston; five grandchildren, Johnna (12), Easton (9), Emmy (9), Elliana (4), and Wyatt (3); siblings Donna Deakins and her husband Michael of Kingston; Teresa Bolden of Kingston; many nieces and nephews.

A receiving of friends will be held from 3-5pm, Sunday, April 2nd at Potter’s House Fellowship in Harriman, TN. Graveside service will be held on Monday, April 3rd at Lawnville Cemetery at 11:00 AM. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.