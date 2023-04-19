CPD K9 to receive protective vest

Earlier this week, the Clinton Police Department announced that K9 Officer Tonto will be receiving a donated protective vest thanks to a charity based out of New Jersey called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

CPD K9 Officer (and good boy) Tonto. (CPD photo)

The canine body armor is expected to arrive in eight to ten weeks.

In a Facebook message, CPD says that this is not the first time the organization has helped protect the city’s four-legged officers as K-9 Rambo received a similar vest in 2021.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is a charity formed to provide body armor and other assistance to dogs working in law enforcement all across the country.

