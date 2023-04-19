CPD K9 Officer (and good boy) Tonto. (CPD photo)

CPD K9 to receive protective vest

Earlier this week, the Clinton Police Department announced that K9 Officer Tonto will be receiving a donated protective vest thanks to a charity based out of New Jersey called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The canine body armor is expected to arrive in eight to ten weeks.

In a Facebook message, CPD says that this is not the first time the organization has helped protect the city’s four-legged officers as K-9 Rambo received a similar vest in 2021.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is a charity formed to provide body armor and other assistance to dogs working in law enforcement all across the country. 

For more information, follow this link to the Vested Interest website.

