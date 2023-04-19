Cove Lake State Park hosting Earth Day Hike

Cove Lake State Park will host an Earth Day Hike on Sunday, April 23rd.

You are invited to join park rangers at 9 am Sunday for a hike around the Volunteer Loop and celebrate Earth Day, an annual celebration that honors the achievements of the environmental movement and raises awareness about the need to protect our planet’s natural resources for future generations.

The first Earth Day was held April 22, 1970.

This hike is free to attend but hikers are asked to please pre-register online, which you can do by following this link.

Hikers will meet at the Cumberland Trail Trailhead on Bruce Gap Road.