Cove Lake State Park hosting Earth Day Hike

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 5 Views

Cove Lake State Park will host an Earth Day Hike on Sunday, April 23rd.

You are invited to join park rangers at 9 am Sunday for a hike around the Volunteer Loop and celebrate Earth Day, an annual celebration that honors the achievements of the environmental movement and raises awareness about the need to protect our planet’s natural resources for future generations.

The first Earth Day was held April 22, 1970.

This hike is free to attend but hikers are asked to please pre-register online, which you can do by following this link.

Hikers will meet at the Cumberland Trail Trailhead on Bruce Gap Road.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

RAM to hold one-day clinic in Hancock County

(RAM) Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.