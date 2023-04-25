Cove Lake, Norris Dam among Platinum award winners in ‘Go Green with Us’ program

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced 32 of the 57 Tennessee State Parks have attained Platinum status, the highest level of achievement, in the department’s Go Green With Us program. It is the highest number of Platinum parks in the program’s history.

Both Cove Lake and Norris Dam State Parks were among those to receive the coveted Platinum status.

“Our state parks are setting an example for environmental protection, and we are glad to see them recognized in this way,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner for TDEC’s Bureau of Parks and Conservation. “These parks have worked hard and deserve this recognition. It is one more way to show TDEC’s commitment to stewarding our precious natural resources, and our park visitors deserve no less.”

The announcement coincides with April being Earth Month around the world. The annual Earth Day observance was April 22.

The evaluation process reviews parks’ efforts in sustainability categories including energy efficiency; maintenance and hospitality; water conservation; and recycling and waste reduction; among others. Through this process, parks can earn Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum recognition levels. Parks accumulate points for completing designated tasks within the Go Green guidelines. This year, 20 parks reached Gold to go with the 32 achieving Platinum recognition.

Go Green With Us began in 2015 as a recycling initiative of the state parks. In its first year, it was a voluntary program. In 2018, the guidelines became mandatory for all Tennessee State Parks.

The parks were the recipients of the National Association of State Park Directors’ 2022 President’s Award for the Go Green program.

Park visitors are encouraged to ask about their favorite park’s Go Green initiative and what they can do to participate. More information about the program can be found online.

The 32 parks to achieve Platinum status are:

East Tennessee:

Big Ridge State Park

Cove Lake State Park

Cumberland Mountain State Park

David Crockett Birthplace State Park

Fort Loudoun State Park

Harrison Bay State Park

Hiwassee/Ocoee State Park

Indian Mountain State Park

Norris Dam State Park

Roan Mountain State Park

Seven Islands State Birding Park

South Cumberland State Park

Sycamore Shoals State Park

West Tennessee:

Fort Pillow State Park

Johnsonville State Park

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park

Paris Landing State Park

Pickwick Landing State Park

Middle Tennessee:

Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park

Bledsoe Creek State Park

Burgess Falls State Park

Cedars of Lebanon State Park

Henry Horton State Park

Long Hunter State Park

Montgomery Bell State Park

Old Stone Fort State Park

Pickett CCC Memorial State Park

Standing Stone State Park

Radnor Lake State Park

Rock Island State Park

Sgt. Alvin C. York State Park

Tims Ford State Park