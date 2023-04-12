Cortell Whitis, age 100 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Evan and Opha Dugger Whitis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Whitis; brothers; Louie Whitis, Lonnie Whitis and Clell Whitis.

Cortell was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and served during WW11 in Normandy, France, Ardennes and central Europe. He received several medals, including American Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, WWII Victory, European African, Eastern Theater Ribbon with 6 Bronze Stars. He also worked for Y-12 from 1969 to 1986.

Cortell is survived by his son, James Whitis of Clinton, Tennessee; sisters in law Thelma Davison and Joyce Leathers; nieces Becky Whitis Langner, Libby Whitis, Earlene Davison Giglierano, Kimberly Moor Poore; nephews Evan Whitis, Scott Whitis, Michael Davison, Sean Leathers, several grand nieces, grand nephews and friends.

No services are planned at this time.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Cortell Whitis.