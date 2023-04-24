‘Club Madness’ voting open from noon Monday to noon Tuesday

Jim Harris 15 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

ACTPrep.com’s Club Madness Challenge resumes today (Monday, April 24th) and a group from Clinton High School is still in the running for the $5000 grand prize.

This is the fifth year of the competition and there are a total of 50 teams from 27 high schools across Tennessee competing to win a portion of more than $11,000 in prize money.

Teams go up against one other team for 24 hours (from noon ET to noon) to get the most votes for their video. Every round they win gets them $100 more. The team that wins six matches wins the $5,000 grand prize.

The Clinton High School Historic Downtown Youth Board is matched up against CCS Broadcasting from the Concord School in the “Sweet 16.”

Matchups will occur almost every weekday until the championship in mid-May. Supporters are encouraged to stop back by once per day to vote for your favorite teams.

To vote, all you need to do is find the teams competing today by following this link. Then, click on the hyperlinked team name you want to vote for to go directly to their video. Like their video to add a vote.

The company says that if you have ever liked/followed their Facebook page, your vote counts for two. If you’ve not liked/followed the Facebook page, go ahead and do so to make your vote count for two for the rest of the tournament.

Votes from newly created Facebook accounts will not count. Purchased likes will also not count.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

ORNL FCU announces Summer Sessions lineup

(ORNL FCU press release) ORNL Federal Credit Union has announced the lineup for its annual …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.