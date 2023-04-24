‘Club Madness’ voting open from noon Monday to noon Tuesday

ACTPrep.com’s Club Madness Challenge resumes today (Monday, April 24th) and a group from Clinton High School is still in the running for the $5000 grand prize.

This is the fifth year of the competition and there are a total of 50 teams from 27 high schools across Tennessee competing to win a portion of more than $11,000 in prize money.

Teams go up against one other team for 24 hours (from noon ET to noon) to get the most votes for their video. Every round they win gets them $100 more. The team that wins six matches wins the $5,000 grand prize.

The Clinton High School Historic Downtown Youth Board is matched up against CCS Broadcasting from the Concord School in the “Sweet 16.”

Matchups will occur almost every weekday until the championship in mid-May. Supporters are encouraged to stop back by once per day to vote for your favorite teams.

To vote, all you need to do is find the teams competing today by following this link. Then, click on the hyperlinked team name you want to vote for to go directly to their video. Like their video to add a vote.

The company says that if you have ever liked/followed their Facebook page, your vote counts for two. If you’ve not liked/followed the Facebook page, go ahead and do so to make your vote count for two for the rest of the tournament.

Votes from newly created Facebook accounts will not count. Purchased likes will also not count.