Clinton man honored for helping save neighbor’s life

A Clinton man was recently recognized by Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank for his role in saving the life of one of his neighbors.

According to a release from the Mayor’s office, Kyle Case was honored for his efforts to assist in a E-911 medical call at the home of his neighbor, Chalice Bingham.

Mayor Frank proclaimed Saturday, March 25, 2023 as Kyle Case Day in Anderson County. Case, accompanied by his family and Chalice Bingham and his family members, received the proclamation plaque at the Courthouse.

Photo submitted

According to the release, Bingham had been working in the back yard at his home in early November when he collapsed “with excruciating chest pain.” His wife helped him to the car in the garage and dialed 911.

As first responders arrived at Bingham’s home, Case’s wife noticed the fire truck in the driveway and called her husband Kyle, a former paramedic and current traveling ER nurse, who was on his way home with the couple’s children. As soon as Case got home, he walked over to the Binghams’ residence.

He said he spoke to the first responders, and immediately stepped in to help.

“It’s part of my training. It’s my nature. Even if I’m off-duty, if someone needs help, I’m going to render aid,” Case said.

He recently recalled seeing Bingham sitting in the passenger seat of the car: “He had an ashen-gray look, which isn’t good.”

Case said he checked Bingham’s wrist for his pulse: “It was very low.” Case immediately worked with the first responders to move Bingham from the car to the floor of the garage, and Kyle’s training and skills kicked in further, according to the press release.

He said he ran an IV line and administered fluids. When EMS crews arrived, Kyle said he jumped in the back of the ambulance with Bingham and told the crew everything he knew about the situation, which officials say expedited the EMS team’s treatment.

Kyle said the pre-hospital test results indicated that Bingham was suffering a major heart attack.

Bingham was transported by Anderson County EMS to Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, where, according to the ICU doctor, “the quick and knowledgeable actions of his neighbor saved Mr. Bingham’s life.”

In the release, Case said that, while he was glad to be there and help, “just being able to see Chalice come home, and to see him walking around, and talking to him. I’m glad I was home that day. Yes, I had a hand in it, but ultimately, God is in control. Just the fact that Chalice is home and doing better is reward enough for me.”